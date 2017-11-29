Country Springs Hotel to be renamed, renovated

The Country Springs Hotel in Waukesha will change its name to The Ingleside Hotel in the spring of 2018 following an extensive renovation.

Plans have been in the works to renovate and rename the Country Springs complex, located at 2810 Golf Road, since it was purchased in February from an affiliate of Milwaukee-based Jackson Street Holdings by Bloomington, Minn.-based Burwell Enterprises.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Country Springs includes a 187-room hotel, a 45,000-square-foot indoor water park and more than 40,000 square feet of meeting space.

Stephen Zanoni, chief operating officer of SilverTree Hospitality, a division of Burwell Enterprises, and the General Manager of The Madison Concourse Hotel and Governor’s Club said in a statement. “Our goal is to build on that uniqueness and create a convention, wedding and leisure destination for the entire upper Midwest.”

Chicago-based hotel design firm The Getty’s Group is leading the design and rebranding of the hotel.

The renovations will start with all ballrooms and meeting space, the lobby with a new coffee shop, all guest rooms, then the food and beverage outlets and the courtyard.

During the renovation, the hotel will remain open and functioning.