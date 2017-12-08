City could invest $6.3 million in Brookfield Square redevelopment project

Whirlyball, BistroPlex and smaller Sears store envisioned for existing Sears site

December 08, 2017, 5:39 PM

The existing Sears store at Brookfield Square Mall will be demolished and replaced with a Marcus Theatres BistroPlex, a Whirlyball entertainment and food establishment and a smaller Sears store, according to newly released plans by the mall’s owner.

Rendering of redeveloped Sears property.

Chattanooga-based CBL & Associates Properties submitted redevelopment plans to the city of Brookfield for approximately 20 of the 29 acres of the Sears parcel.

The remaining nine acres will be redeveloped by the City of Brookfield, which is working with Middleton-based North Central Group on a 170-room hotel and connected conference center for the site.

According to CBL’s plans, the two-level Whirlyball entertainment and restaurant venue will be approximately 45,000 square feet. Whiflyball is a combination of lacrosse and bumper cars.

A 18,000-square-foot. Sears store, some mall shops with exterior entrances to the parking lot, and three outlot developments are also planned. CBL did not provide details on the smaller Sears store or the other retailers.

In August, Marcus Corp. announced plans for a second BistoPlex, which would be similar to the BistroPlex it opened in June at Southridge Mall in Greendale, at the Brookfield Square Sears site. The dining and movie theater will be about 48,000 square feet.

The Brookfield plan commission will review the proposal on Monday, along with a plan to reimburse CBL approximately $6.3 million for the project, which will cover the cost of demolition, road and parking lot reconstruction and environmental clean up.

