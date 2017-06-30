CelticMKE names interim executive director

CelticMKE, the parent organization of Milwaukee Irish Fest, has named Catherine Ward as its interim executive director.

Ward has served in the role since October 2016 and is responsible for overseeing the day-to-day operation of the organization.

“Catherine has been with CelticMKE since the very beginning and has served on the board of directors and as past president,” said Linda Clark Klibowitz, president of the board of directors for CelticMKE. “She is uniquely qualified to lead our organization until a permanent executive director has been appointed.”

Former executive director Patrick Boyle left the organization in September 2016.

CelticMKE has hired a firm to conduct a national search for a permanent executive director. Interviews with prospective candidates will begin after Milwaukee Irish Fest, which runs August 17-20 at Henry Maier Festival Park.

“It’s truly an honor to serve the CelticMKE organization, especially as we prepare for Milwaukee Irish Fest in August,” Ward said. “We have an incredible team of staff members, board members and volunteers who are busy planning another extraordinary festival.”