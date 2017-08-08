Boutique hotel planned for vacant building in downtown Kenosha

A building in downtown Kenosha could be converted into a new restaurant, banquet hall and boutique hotel.

Kenosha restaurateur Paul Campagna is planning 614 Hotel, which would include a lower level “ultra-lounge” banquet facility and bar for up to 120 people, a first floor full service bar and restaurant and a six-room boutique hotel on the second floor.

The plans, which will be reviewed by the city plan commission on Thursday, also include a 3,000-square-foot rooftop terrace with outdoor seating and a 1,500-square-foot mezzanine with a small bar and restaurant area.

Campagna bought the property at 614 56th St. in January for the hotel and restaurant.

Campagna, who owns Sazzy B, The Buzz Café and The Garage bar, all in Kenosha, declined to comment on the 614 Hotel plans, saying he doesn’t have the approval yet.

This is the third boutique hotel project in a month to move forward in downtown Kenosha.

A Chicago developer is planning to convert the second floor of the 96-year-old Chase Bank building at 5522 6th Ave. into a 36-room hotel.

Gorman & Company is moving forward with plans to renovate Kenosha’s 102-year-old Heritage House Inn building in downtown Kenosha into an 80-room boutique hotel and banquet hall. The building at 5706 Eighth Avenue in downtown Kenosha will undergo a complete renovation to also include a pub-style restaurant, a rooftop bar, and a 4,000-square-foot banquet hall and ballroom.