Betty Brinn Children’s Museum program to promote early brain development

Will launch May 18 with free admission evening

by

May 12, 2017, 11:58 AM

The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum is launching an initiative aimed at broadening awareness regarding early brain development.

Next week, the museum will introduce Vroom, a program of the Bezos Family Foundation that provides educational resources about early brain development, including an app, videos and other bilingual materials.

The museum is partnering with the Herzfeld Foundation, a Wisconsin-based charitable organization focused on quality of life issues in the greater Milwaukee area, to offer the program.

“Vroom is a part of the museum’s commitment to creating a broader awareness of the significance of early education as the foundation for academic and lifelong success,” said Fern Shupeck, executive director of Betty Brinn Children’s Museum. “Research confirms that early childhood education is the best investment we can make in a child’s potential and in our community’s long-term economic and workforce development.”

Developed by leaders in the fields of neuroscience, child development and behavioral economics, Vroom helps translate research on early brain development into everyday language and offers tips that encourage positive interaction between caregivers and children, according to a news release.

The museum is working with social service and community agencies, schools, childcare providers, faith-based groups, museums, corporate and civic leaders, and other organizations to introduce the new program.

“Early childhood brain stimulation is the key to later intellectual and social success,” said Bill Haberman, president of the Herzfeld Foundation. “Vroom, and the science behind it, informs parents of the importance of early childhood brain stimulation and empowers them to develop their children’s brains in everyday activities without the need for fancy toys or money. Vroom and the caregivers who use it create nurturing parent/child relationships that science tells us are essential to developing a child’s brain.”

The museum is hosting a free admission Neighborhood Night from 5-8 p.m. on May 18 to launch the initiative, featuring hands-on exhibits, Vroom tip stations and opportunities to speak with community agencies that offer early education resources.

News

