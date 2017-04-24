Best Western hotel near airport sold for $7.9 million

Best Western Plus Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Conference Center near the General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee has been sold for $7.9 million, according to state records.

The 140-unit, 214,751-square-foot hotel is located on 4.9 acres of land at 5105 S. Howell Ave.

It was sold by Dev Properties LLC, which is registered to Himanshu Parikh of Milwaukee, to Sasas Hospitality LLC, which is registered to Bimal Doshi, of the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 5311 S. Howell Ave.

Doshi could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Best Western hotel was build in 1977. It property is assessed by the city of Milwaukee for $7 million.