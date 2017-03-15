Bartolotta Fireworks to become part of Wolverine Fireworks

Change follows owner bankruptcy filing

by

March 15, 2017, 1:12 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/hospitality-tourism/bartolotta-fireworks-to-become-part-of-wolverine-fireworks/

Delafield-based Bartolotta Fireworks Co. will close and become part of Wolverine Fireworks Display Co., company president Jeff Bartolotta said.

Bartolotta announced the change in a post on the company’s Facebook page, saying that he would remain the point of contact for Michigan-based Wolverine displays.

fireworks shutterstock

“It is important to note that business will continue to operate with the same level of professionalism and safety as it has for the last 39 years. I will personally ensure that as valued customers, your needs are not just met, they’re exceeded,” Bartolotta wrote.

Wolverine won a $154,000 judgement against Bartolotta and the company in a Michigan circuit court last year.

Bartolotta and his wife Donna filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin last month.

The couple listed almost $3.7 million in liabilities and roughly $506,000 in assets. The debt to Wolverine was listed as for goods and services.

The Bartolotta’s are listed in the filings as one-third owners of Bartolotta Fireworks LLC. The filing adds the company is insolvent and the principal secured lender will begin collection actions soon.

The company was in its third generation of family ownership. Founder Sam Bartolotta started doing a few fireworks shows a year in the 1930s, but made the business his full-time job in 1977 by starting the company.

Bartolotta Fireworks does hundreds of displays throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest, including Summerfest, ethnic festivals and other local events. The company will continue with its shows moving forward as part of Wolverine.

Delafield-based Bartolotta Fireworks Co. will close and become part of Wolverine Fireworks Display Co., company president Jeff Bartolotta said.

Bartolotta announced the change in a post on the company’s Facebook page, saying that he would remain the point of contact for Michigan-based Wolverine displays.

fireworks shutterstock

“It is important to note that business will continue to operate with the same level of professionalism and safety as it has for the last 39 years. I will personally ensure that as valued customers, your needs are not just met, they’re exceeded,” Bartolotta wrote.

Wolverine won a $154,000 judgement against Bartolotta and the company in a Michigan circuit court last year.

Bartolotta and his wife Donna filed for chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. District Court for Western Wisconsin last month.

The couple listed almost $3.7 million in liabilities and roughly $506,000 in assets. The debt to Wolverine was listed as for goods and services.

The Bartolotta’s are listed in the filings as one-third owners of Bartolotta Fireworks LLC. The filing adds the company is insolvent and the principal secured lender will begin collection actions soon.

The company was in its third generation of family ownership. Founder Sam Bartolotta started doing a few fireworks shows a year in the 1930s, but made the business his full-time job in 1977 by starting the company.

Bartolotta Fireworks does hundreds of displays throughout Wisconsin and the Upper Midwest, including Summerfest, ethnic festivals and other local events. The company will continue with its shows moving forward as part of Wolverine.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Pleasant Prairie plans to buy 458 acres along I-94 from Abbott Labs for $37.5 million to create a business park. Is this a good idea?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Make way for Marquette

Lovell leads transformation of campus

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing: Where should you start?
Content marketing: Where should you start?

Hint: the customer journey doesn’t end with the sale

by Robert Wendt

Seven steps to success with B2B print advertising
Seven steps to success with B2B print advertising

With stronger response and retention, print anchors your integrated, B2B marketing mix

by Jon Anne Willow

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Agile Executive Roundtable
Hilton Garden Inn Milwaukee Park Place

03/15/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

03/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

03/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

"The Corners of Brookfield" hosted by IBAW
Wisconsin Club

03/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am