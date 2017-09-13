Ambassador owner plans to convert former MPS school into hotel

Extended stay hotel will operate in conjunction with the Ambassador

by

September 13, 2017, 10:36 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/hospitality-tourism/ambassador-owner-plans-to-convert-former-mps-school-into-hotel/

Rick Wiegand, the owner of the Ambassador Hotel in Milwaukee, is planning to redevelop the former Wisconsin Avenue School on Milwaukee’s west side into a 23-room extend stay hotel, operated in conjunction with the Ambassador Hotel.

Rendering of the project

The $15 million project, at 2708 W. Wisconsin Ave., will also include meeting and banquet space, a restaurant, and an outdoor beer garden, according to documents submitted to the city of Milwaukee.

Wiegand owns substantial property in the Avenues West neighborhood, including the former Milwaukee County City Campus which is just to the north of the former school.

“I need to create a cohesive, secure campus there,” Wiegand said. “These will be very high-end, luxurious suites.”

In the mid-2000s, he dramatically renovated the Ambassador Hotel at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. and later, the Executive Inn across the street at 2301 W. Wisconsin Ave, into the Ambassador Inn.

Wiegand said he has been interested in the Avenues West neighborhood because he sees its potential to rebound.

“The time is right,” he said.

Map of the area

Built in 1919, the former Wisconsin Avenue School has been vacant since 2007 and was declared a surplus property in 2009. In July 2017, a request for proposal was issued for the 92,600-square-foot property.

Wiegand is planning to purchase the former school for $100,000. He is hoping to complete the project by spring or summer of 2019, according to city documents.

Wiegand has also asked that the property be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The project will preserve the character-defining features of the building,” Martha Brown, deputy commissioner, with the Department of City Development said in a report to the Common Council. “The hotel will support the redevelopment of the adjacent City Campus buildings, previously owned by Milwaukee County, as office space.”

Rick Wiegand, the owner of the Ambassador Hotel in Milwaukee, is planning to redevelop the former Wisconsin Avenue School on Milwaukee’s west side into a 23-room extend stay hotel, operated in conjunction with the Ambassador Hotel.

Rendering of the project

The $15 million project, at 2708 W. Wisconsin Ave., will also include meeting and banquet space, a restaurant, and an outdoor beer garden, according to documents submitted to the city of Milwaukee.

Wiegand owns substantial property in the Avenues West neighborhood, including the former Milwaukee County City Campus which is just to the north of the former school.

“I need to create a cohesive, secure campus there,” Wiegand said. “These will be very high-end, luxurious suites.”

In the mid-2000s, he dramatically renovated the Ambassador Hotel at 2308 W. Wisconsin Ave. and later, the Executive Inn across the street at 2301 W. Wisconsin Ave, into the Ambassador Inn.

Wiegand said he has been interested in the Avenues West neighborhood because he sees its potential to rebound.

“The time is right,” he said.

Map of the area

Built in 1919, the former Wisconsin Avenue School has been vacant since 2007 and was declared a surplus property in 2009. In July 2017, a request for proposal was issued for the 92,600-square-foot property.

Wiegand is planning to purchase the former school for $100,000. He is hoping to complete the project by spring or summer of 2019, according to city documents.

Wiegand has also asked that the property be placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

“The project will preserve the character-defining features of the building,” Martha Brown, deputy commissioner, with the Department of City Development said in a report to the Common Council. “The hotel will support the redevelopment of the adjacent City Campus buildings, previously owned by Milwaukee County, as office space.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Gary Grunau makes some noise

Developer takes on his next Milwaukee project: Segregation

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Back to school = A perfect health check reminder
Back to school = A perfect health check reminder

Beyond the return to normalcy, back-to-school time offers an easy way to stay on top of critical annual health checks

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Estate Planning For Women: What You Need to Know
Revere’s Wells Street Tavern

09/14/20175:30 pm-7:00 pm

IBAW hosts 2017 Wisconsin Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin Club

09/15/20177:00 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

Craft Brewery M&A Trends
Good City Brewing Company

09/19/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm