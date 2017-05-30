Ambassador Hotel hires former Rare Steakhouse manager

Former Rare Steakhouse general manager and sommelier Jason Wedner has been named food and beverage operations manager of the Ambassador Hotel in Milwaukee.

Wedner’s appointment comes as the Ambassador is undergoing several changes, which includes a new chef and culinary director, Jason Gorman, and plans to rebrand and redesign its dining facilities.

The hotel will be converting its current restaurant, Envoy, into a new restaurant, called The Fitz, and new bar, Gin Rickey.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Jason join our team,” Gorman said “He’s a well-known local talent, and his unbeatable palette will help give our guests a truly memorable dining experience.”

In addition to Rare, which is located on the ground floor of 833 East in downtown Milwaukee, Wedner has also worked in management at Nines American Bistro at the River Club of Mequon, Onesto in the Third Ward, and Mo’s Steakhouse downtown.

He said he could not pass up an opportunity to work with Gorman.

“His style of food pairs extremely well with the way I approach building wine lists,” Wedner said. “I am excited to see what we’re able to do together at the hotel.”

As the food & beverage operations manager, Wedner will design the hotel’s cocktail and wine lists. He will also work with Gorman to pair drinks with special meals and be in charge of restaurant staff training.

The rebranded bar and restaurant will be open to the public the week of June 26.