Ziegler-Leffingwell Eyecare building new office in New Berlin

Eye doctors will relocate from West Allis after 36 years

by

May 30, 2017, 1:00 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/ziegler-leffingwell-eyecare-building-new-office-in-new-berlin/

After 36 years in West Allis, Ziegler-Leffingwell Eyecare will move to a new building in New Berlin.

The opthamologists, who specialize in creating specialty contacts for diseased eyes and dry eyes, have been leasing space at 2400 S. 102nd St. for 20 years.

Rendering of new Ziegler-Leffingwell Eyecare by Briohn Building Corp.

With their lease up and the addition of a new doctor, Kristen Ziegler, it was time to expand, said Dave Ziegler, Kristen’s father and one of the group’s owners.

The new building, which broke ground earlier this month, will be located at 14151 W. National Ave. At 7,200 square feet, it will be about 35 percent larger than the group’s existing building, Dave Ziegler said.

The new office includes six exam rooms, multiple labs and office, a children’s area and a retail optical sales area.

It is being designed and constructed by Brookfield-based Briohn Building Corporation, which will also be a partial owner in the project. Dave Ziegler and his partner, Chap Leffingwell will also own the building along with a real estate investor, Ziegler said.

About 14 people work at the company.

“We’ve been in the eye care business for more than 36 years in West Allis and have established ourselves as a long-term vision care provider,” Zieger said. “We just thought now might be a good time to expand and to be part owners in a building as well.”

