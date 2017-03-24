Wisconsin Athletic Club to operate fitness center in U.S. Bank Center

The Wisconsin Athletic Club has partnered with U.S. Bank to operate the fitness facility in the U.S. Bank Center in downtown Milwaukee, beginning April 3.

The fitness center, to be called “Club 777,” will be located in 12,000 square feet on the lower level of the office tower.

The gym will be available tenants in the U.S. Bank Center and U.S. Bank employees at Juneau Square North and South and the Lewis Center.

U.S. Bank hired the Wisconsin Athletic Club to operate the gym but will continue to own and develop the space, said Pat Swanson, assistant vice president for corporate communications for U.S. Bank.

“It’s part of a broader effort to add and improve amenities at U.S. Bank Center,” Swanson said. “We’ve partnered with Bartolotta and created a new dining experience, created a new collaboration area in our common areas, upgraded and expanded our coffee shop with Colectivo, and created the new health center with the WAC.”

Building tenants can pay $10 a month for locker room and shower access or $75 a month for full access to the building’s fitness center and all of the WAC’s seven facilities.

The WAC’s other locations are in the Town of Brookfield, West Allis, Greenfield, Wauwatosa, downtown Milwaukee, Glendale and Menomonee Falls.

The Wisconsin Athletic Club also runs two corporate fitness centers for Johnson Controls Inc., Direct Supply and the Kohl’s corporate wellness center.

“We do a lot of work with companies throughout the Milwaukee area,” said Chez Misko, one of the owners of the Wisconsin Athletic Club. “Anything and everything we do in our clubs we can do for our community partners.”