Whole Health Clinical Group opens new $8 million West Allis clinic

Whole Health Clinical Group, an arm of the Milwaukee Center for Independence that provides mental health services in southeastern Wisconsin, has moved into a new 25,000-square-foot clinic in West Allis.

The clinic’s operations moved from 1040 S. 70th St. to the new $8 million facility at 932 S. 60th St.

Milwaukee Center for Independence launched Whole Health Primary Care in 2014 to provide patients with behavioral health, primary care and community-based social services in one location.

Whole Health Clinical Group provides services to more than 6,000 clients annually.

“We’re excited and hopeful as we expand our model of care into the West Allis community,” said John Chianelli, vice president of Whole Health Clinical Group. “This type of care, focused on both physical and emotional health, is essential to helping raise the overall quality of life in our city.”