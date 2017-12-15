Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-All Saints names new president

Kristin McManmon has been named the new president of Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-All Saints in Racine.

McManmon has been president of ambulatory care for OhioHealth, a nonprofit, faith-based health system that serves central Ohio, since February 2016. Previously, McManmon was executive vice president and chief operating officer of SSM Health’s St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-All Saints is part of Ascension Wisconsin. McManmon assumed her new role on Monday.

“I am happy to return to Wisconsin and to join one of the most innovative health systems in the country at this time in health care’s history,” McManmon said. “Ascension Wisconsin and All Saints are leaders in this change, and I am grateful to be part of the team creating health care’s future. Most of all, I am excited to work with the exceptional All Saints team on its vision to enhance access and service to keep quality health care local.”

At OhioHealth, McManmon oversaw ambulatory care, which included surgery centers, urgent care, imaging, rehabilitation, sports medicine, freestanding emergency services, medical campuses, health centers and sleep services, according to a news release. In that role, she completed the development of a six-site freestanding emergency department network, redesigned urgent care, led planning for a new micro-hospital and opened a new ambulatory surgery center, the release said.

McManmon previously held leadership positions for more than 20 years at SSM Health.

“Kristin is a dynamic leader with extensive operations and service line and administrative experience, all of which will serve our patients and associates well as she assumes this role for Ascension Wisconsin,” said Travis Andersen, south region president of Ascension Wisconsin. “Even more important than her demonstrated leadership experience, Kristin is committed to our promise to deliver personalized, compassionate care to all, with special attention to those who are most vulnerable.”