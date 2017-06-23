Wheaton acquires medical office building for $3.5 million

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare has purchased a three-story medical office building adjacent to the shuttered Wisconsin Heart Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The building, at 601 N. 99th St., was purchased by Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Southeast Wisconsin Inc., which is owned by St. Louis-based Ascension Healthcare, for $3.5 million, according to state records.

Wheaton acquired ownership of the building from WHH MOB LLC, which is registered to Milwaukee developer Doug Weas, through a deed in lieu of foreclosure, according to state records.

The 38,900-square-foot building is home to DaVita Bluemound Dialysis center.

A Wheaton spokesperson had no information about the purchase or the future of the dialysis center. DaVita officials could not be reached for comment.

Ascension closed the Midwest Spine and Orthopedic Hospital and Wisconsin Heart Hospital, 10000 W. Blue Mound Road, in July 2016.