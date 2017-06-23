Wheaton acquires medical office building for $3.5 million

Adjacent to closed Heart Hospital

by

June 23, 2017, 1:49 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/wheaton-acquires-medical-office-building-for-3-5-million/

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare has purchased a three-story medical office building adjacent to the shuttered Wisconsin Heart Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The building at 601 N. 99th St.

The building, at 601 N. 99th St., was purchased by Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Southeast Wisconsin Inc., which is owned by St. Louis-based Ascension Healthcare, for $3.5 million, according to state records.

Wheaton acquired ownership of the building from WHH MOB LLC, which is registered to Milwaukee developer Doug Weas, through a deed in lieu of foreclosure, according to state records.

The 38,900-square-foot building is home to DaVita Bluemound Dialysis center.

A Wheaton spokesperson had no information about the purchase or the future of the dialysis center. DaVita officials could not be reached for comment.

Ascension closed the Midwest Spine and Orthopedic Hospital and Wisconsin Heart Hospital, 10000 W. Blue Mound Road, in July 2016.

Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare has purchased a three-story medical office building adjacent to the shuttered Wisconsin Heart Hospital in Wauwatosa.

The building at 601 N. 99th St.

The building, at 601 N. 99th St., was purchased by Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare-Southeast Wisconsin Inc., which is owned by St. Louis-based Ascension Healthcare, for $3.5 million, according to state records.

Wheaton acquired ownership of the building from WHH MOB LLC, which is registered to Milwaukee developer Doug Weas, through a deed in lieu of foreclosure, according to state records.

The 38,900-square-foot building is home to DaVita Bluemound Dialysis center.

A Wheaton spokesperson had no information about the purchase or the future of the dialysis center. DaVita officials could not be reached for comment.

Ascension closed the Midwest Spine and Orthopedic Hospital and Wisconsin Heart Hospital, 10000 W. Blue Mound Road, in July 2016.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you think Taiwan-based Foxconn will build a plant in southeastern Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Will Trump impose quotas on imports?
Will Trump impose quotas on imports?

Curtailing benefits under free trade agreements loom as Trump’s investigates national security of imports

by Robert Gardenier

Five things you never knew about disability insurance
Five things you never knew about disability insurance

Disability benefits could be an important gap in your benefit offerings

by Paul Nobile

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Summer Fun at the Fest
Summerfest Grounds

06/28/20175:30 pm-11:30 pm

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Biz Networking Event: Turn Conversations into Clients
Regus Offices

07/20/20176:00 pm-8:00 pm