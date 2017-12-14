Two Aurora-leased medical office buildings acquired by Nashville real estate firm

Nashville-based Montecito Medical Real Estate has acquired medical office buildings with ambulatory surgery centers in Mequon and Franklin, both of which house Aurora Health Care surgery centers.

The properties include the 66,638-square-foot Aurora East Mequon Surgery Center, 12203 Corporate Pkwy., and 62,991-square-foot Franklin Surgery Center, 3111 W. Rawson Ave.

The Franklin Surgery Center sold for $29.9 million, according to state records. The Mequon surgery center sold for an undisclosed amount.

The Mequon surgery center was built in 2001 and includes five operating suites, an imaging room and two X-ray rooms. The Franklin surgery center was built in 2002 and includes four operating suites and two imaging rooms.

The facilities are 100 percent master-leased to Aurora.

“This strategic acquisition represents the first two medical office buildings/ASC’s in Wisconsin to join our rapidly expanding, high quality portfolio,” said Chip Conk, chief executive officer of Montecito Medical. “They perfectly complement our growth plans and commitment to focus on acquiring best-in-class medical real estate nationwide.”

Montecito Medical has acquired more than 102 medical office buildings totaling $1.7 billion in medical real estate in 25 states since 2005.

Representatives from Aurora Health Care could not immediately be reached for comment.