Titan Spine names first CFO

Chad Kolean was CFO of Madison-based Cellectar Biosciences

September 12, 2017, 12:14 PM

Titan Spinea Mequon-based medical device surface technology company, has hired Chad Kolean as its first chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Titan Spine, Kolean was CFO at Madison-based life sciences company Cellectar Biosciences, where he is credited with driving a management restructuring and raising substantial funds. Kolean was also previously CFO at Pioneer Surgical Technology.

“Chad’s appointment as our CFO validates and reflects our rapid expansion as we continue to disrupt our industry and redefine the role of interbody devices in the fusion process,” said Peter Ullrich, chief executive officer of Titan Spine, in a statement. “The growing demand for our technology and our strong sales team has led to significant growth, especially in the first half of this year, and we believe Chad will help drive our continued progress, further benefiting patients at the nano-cellular level to heal faster following spinal fusions.”

Titan Spine recently announced its sales have grown 49 percent in the first half of 2017 compared to the first half of last year. The company attributes the growth to increased demand for its new nanoLOCK surface technology, which launched in October 2016.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Titan Spine, particularly at such an exciting time for the company,” Kolean said in a statement. “We are well-positioned for continued financial growth that capitalizes on a strong first half of 2017. Titan Spine is making substantial progress addressing the key needs for both patients and surgeons, and the company’s growth is a direct reflection of the increased demand surgeons have for the advantages of our nanoLOCK surface technology.”

