Study: Milwaukee among metros with largest growth in doctor pay

Physicians reported compensation growth of 10 percent this year

by

December 19, 2017, 1:57 PM

Milwaukee is among the nation’s metro areas in which doctors have seen the greatest compensation growth this year, according to a study released today.

Milwaukee came in at No. 5 on a list of the top 10 cities for doctor pay growth, according to a new labor market study from Doximity, an online social networking service for U.S. clinicians.

The analysis of compensation growth was drawn from self-reported surveys of about 40,000 full-time physicians.

Physicians in Milwaukee reported compensation growth of 10 percent, according to the study. The four cities in which doctors saw larger pay raises were: San Francisco (16 percent); Indianapolis (14 percent), Los Angeles (13 percent) and Philadelphia (11 percent).

Nationally, physician compensation grew by 5.1 percent, the study said.

“2017 saw another explosive national debate around the funding of health care for Americans. What was less controversial, but arguably as important, was the growing pressure on medical labor markets nationally,” said Nate Gross, co-founder of Doximity. “Doctors caring for patients is the heart of our system, and we continue to see a big uptick in demand for physicians across the country. This backs up other studies pointing to the possibility of physician shortages moving forward. And in the short-term, we’re seeing an impact on physician compensation in our data.”

Milwaukee was not among the top 10 metro areas in which doctors are most in demand, measured by job advertisement growth. Topping that list were Boston, with a 72 percent increase in job advertisement growth; San Francisco (42 percent); Chicago (36 percent); Washington, D.C. (23 percent); and New York (21 percent).

Milwaukee has ranked highly among national metro areas in previous studies for the costliness of its hospital systems and medical services.

