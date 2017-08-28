Stillwaters Cancer Support Center to close

Stillwaters Cancer Support Center, a Waukesha-based nonprofit that provides counseling and support services to individuals affected by cancer, has announced it is closing.

The board of directors determined it is “no longer financially viable to continue operating,” according to a statement from the organization.

Stillwaters plans to wind down operations over the next two months to connect current cancer patients with other counseling services.

“The Stillwaters board and leadership team wish to express their sincere gratitude to all those in the community who have supported the organization’s mission,” the statement said.

Stillwaters offers services at its center, as well as at local hospitals and clinics in Waukesha and Milwaukee counties. The organization was founded in 1994 by Mary Soergel, whose son died of brain cancer.

Current clients will be referred to Hope For a Better Tomorrow, which is located across the hall from Stillwaters at 2607 N. Grandview Blvd., and Family Services of Waukesha, 101 W. Broadway St.