Shiela Bentson-Webster

Health Care Staff

by

December 19, 2017, 9:33 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/shiela-bentson-webster/

Shiela Bentson-Webster

Director of health services

Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi

As director of health services, Shiela Bentson-Webster is responsible for the health and well-being of 180 sisters at the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi. She is on call 24 hours a day and works with her staff to ensure all of the sisters are safe and comfortable.

The sisters reside in several buildings throughout the campus, many of which are more than 100 years old.

Bentson-Webster has been instrumental in the design and development of a new convent for the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi.

The new convent will replace the former Marian Center for Nonprofits, a two-building campus of rented office space for social justice organizations, artists and community groups at 3195 S. Superior St., St. Francis.

It will include a two-story memory care unit, a two-story assisted living area, and will also integrate new technologies and building systems.

Once complete, the new convent will allow Bentson-Webster and her staff to provide a consistent level of high-quality care for the aging population of sisters.

Under her leadership, the Sisters of St. Francis Memory Care Unit has flourished. Bentson-Webster and her staff have worked hard to help improve the cognitive abilities and motor skills of many sisters who previously were in decline. She also introduced the “Virtual Dementia Tour” to the convent. The tour provides her employees and some from other departments the opportunity to experience some of the challenges and sensations associated with neurological disorders and memory loss through the use of technology.

