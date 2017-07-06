Rogers Memorial opens adolescent recovery program at West Allis hospital

Residential program serves teens with mental health, substance use disorders

July 06, 2017, 10:59 AM

Rogers Memorial Hospital’s West Allis campus has opened a new residential recovery program for adolescents with dual mental health and substance use disorders.

It is the first Rogers Memorial residential program offered outside of its Oconomowoc hospital.

“Our current services for teens with a dual diagnosis have proven to be valuable,” said Azhar Yunus, medical director of the Adolescent Recovery Program. “This new program at West Allis brings a more intensive level of care for patients who need that additional time in treatment.”

The program serves teens ages 12 to 17 and has eight beds, with plans to increase capacity to 12 beds. Teens receive comprehensive, evidence-based therapies to address substance use as well as mental health challenges that are often at the root of alcohol or drug misuse, according to the hospital. Individual, group and family therapy sessions are part of the treatment plan.

Patients will stay an average of 30 to 60 days. 

In addition to Yunus, the program’s treatment team includes a psychologist, behavioral therapists, residential counselor, nurse and experiential therapists.

The new program builds upon adolescent dual diagnosis outpatient programs at Rogers Memorial’s Brown Deer location, according to the hospital.

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, about one-third of people with mental illness also experience substance abuse, and studies indicate a larger percentage of adolescents than adults struggle with those co-occurring conditions.

“We know there is a tremendous need for this level of care, and are pleased we can accommodate this new service within our setting at West Allis,” says Paul Mueller, chief executive officer of the hospital division for Rogers Behavioral Health.

The hospital has plans to add four beds to the program, which will also include a new, separate entrance and enhanced community space.

