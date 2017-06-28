Quadracci family donates $1.2 million to Children’s Hospital

The family of late Quad/Graphics founder Harry Quadracci has donated $1.2 million to support the $8 million challenge gift from the Herma family to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

The $16 million campaign, announced in April, benefits the Herma Heart Center and will support ongoing research related to eradicating congenital heart defects and improving the quality of life for heart patients and their families.

The gift is being made through the family’s Windhover Foundation, which was established by Harry Quadracci and his wife Betty.

“With three daughters of our own, my wife and I recognize the amazing resource Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is to our community,” said Joel Quadracci, president and CEO of Quad. “The fact that Milwaukee, Wisconsin can boast having one of the leading pediatric hospitals in the country is something we cannot take for granted. Every dollar donated to the hospital makes a direct impact on our community. I look forward to seeing the advancements the hospital makes through this effort inspired by the Herma family.”

Former Kohl’s Corp. executive and board member John Herma and his wife Susan lost their daughter Leigh to a complex heart disease in the 1980s, and began to donate to the hospital’s heart program. Through the end of the year, the Herma family will match gifts to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin designated to heart care up to $8 million.

“We are so thankful for the Quadracci family’s support,” said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation. “Their generous gift demonstrates the progress we have made in meeting the Herma’s challenge and how our community can make a difference to kids and families. We are optimistic we will meet the total challenge, but additional support is needed.”

The U.S. News & World Report’s this week ranked Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin No. 5 in the nation among children’s hospital for pediatric cardiology and heart surgery.