ProHealth Care is planning to build an outpatient heart and vascular center on the west side of the Waukesha Memorial Hospital campus.

The one-story, 37,000-square-foot building will be located north of the existing parking structure and south of the existing daycare building, according to plans submitted by Eppstein Uhen Architects to the city of Waukesha.

The building is being designed to accommodate a second floor for potential future growth.

The heart and vascular center will include cardiac rehabilitation facilities, cardiology and cardiothoracic surgery clinics, cardiovascular disease treatment spaces and office space.

There will be an enclosed path from the new building and Waukesha Memorial Hospital, 725 American Ave., and the parking structure.

A new parking structure is also proposed that will have space for 53 vehicles.

The Waukesha Plan Commission will review the proposal April 26.