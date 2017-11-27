ProHealth Care sees operating income increase in fiscal 2017

Revenue up 1.5 percent

by

November 27, 2017, 1:21 PM

ProHealth Care reported a 46.6 percent increase in operating income in 2017, according to a recent report to bondholders.

Rendering of new ProHealth Care building at the Corridor

The Waukesha-based health care system reported $757.7 million in revenue for the fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, a 1.5 percent increase from $746.4 million in fiscal year 2016.

After deducting expenses, ProHealth Care had an operating income of $44.4 million, compared to $30.5 million the prior fiscal year.

The health care system’s operating expenses decreased slightly, from $716 million in fiscal year 2016 to $713.3 million in 2017. While salaries and wages remained relatively flat to the prior year, employee benefits spending decreased by 9.4 percent.

ProHealth Care paid $5.3 million more in medical supplies and drugs in fiscal year 2017 than 2016, an increase that was driven by inflation and a mix of services, the health care system said.

