ProHealth Care plans second floor addition to Mukwonago facility

ProHealth Care wants to add a second floor to part of the D.N. Greenwald Center in Mukwonago, according to plans filed with the village.

The health care system’s plans include a vertical addition of 31,370 square feet onto the current rooftop of the existing clinic at 240 W. Maple Ave. The space would house more offices for physicians and independent specialists and additional procedure space.

The project is expected to cost $6.9 million. Construction would begin this fall and would be completed by summer 2018, pending approval from village officials.

The campus currently includes about 210,000 square feet. It was originally designed to accommodate the proposed expansion related to structural, mechanical and electrical engineering, ProHealth Care said in its plans. ProHealth Care is working with Eppstein Uhen Architects on the project..

The center currently includes offices for primary care physicians and specialists, an emergency department, diagnostic imaging services, lab services, the UW Cancer Center at ProHealth Care, a physical therapy center, occupational health services, heart and vascular services and other hospital-based programs.

The facility employs 166 people. With the expansion, that would increase to 200, according to the plans.

The Plan Commission will consider the project plans on Sept. 12.

In 2015, the health care system completed a $38 million expansion and renovation of the emergency department at the Mukwonago campus. The project added 65,651 square feet to the emergency department and included 10,492 square feet of renovations.

In June, ProHealth Care purchased 51 acres next to its Mukwonago campus for $3.23 million to provide flexibility for future growth, a spokesperson with the health care system said.