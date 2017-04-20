ProHealth Care expanding New Berlin senior campus with $20 million project

ProHealth Care will add 153 apartments to its Regency Senior Communities, nearly doubling the number of units available at the New Berlin campus.

The $20 million project includes three additions. Upon completion, the New Berlin campus, at 13750 W. National Ave., will have 308 senior living residences, 88 assisted living units and additional program and service space.

“The Regency in New Berlin has been at capacity since it opened in 1990,” said Debra Bertacchini, administrator of ProHealth Regency Senior Communities. “The three new wings will allow us to serve the growing senior population in a vibrant community that meets residents’ needs and supports their independence.”

Construction is expected to begin in July and occur in two phases over the next two years. TDI Associates Inc. of Waukesha is the lead design, architecture and engineering partner for the project.

The New Berlin campus is one of three ProHealth Regency Senior Communities. ProHealth Care also has senior communities in Brookfield and Muskego.