ProHealth Care buys 51 acres near Mukwonago campus

No immediate plans for the site

June 19, 2017, 1:01 PM

ProHealth Care recently purchased 51 acres next to its Mukwonago campus to provide “flexibility” for the future, according to a representative with the health care system.

Susan Edwards, president and CEO of ProHealth Care.

ProHealth Care bought the parcel at S108 W28220 Maple Ave. for $3.23 million, according to a filing with the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

Ann Dee Allen, media relations and content strategist with ProHealth Care, said there are no immediate plans for the property.

“The parcel became available and it’s adjacent to our current facility, so it seemed like a good idea to purchase it for flexibility reasons,” Allen said.

ProHealth Care purchased the parcel from the Douglas and Debra DeBack Revocable Trust.

In 2015, ProHealth Care completed a $38 million expansion and renovation of the emergency department at the D. N. Greenwald Center campus,  240 W. Maple Ave. The project added 65,651 square feet to the emergency department and included 10,492 square feet of renovations.

Village Administrator John Weidel said he isn’t aware of any immediate plans, but that the health care system is likely preparing for the future.

“The worst thing you can be is landlocked when you need to expand,” Weidel said.

He said ProHealth Care’s recent expansion at its Mukwonago site has benefited the area.

“ProHealth is a huge draw for us and what they did in terms of expanding their emergency room and adding the helipad has just been great for us,” he said.

