Planned Parenthood opening new health center in Walker’s Point

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin announced it is opening a new health center this week at a medical office building in Walker’s Point.

The new clinic at 435 S. Water St. will provide health care services that are currently offered at Planned Parenthood’s Third Ward clinic at 302 N. Jackson St., including abortions. The Jackson Street location will continue to house the organization’s administrative staff once the Walker’s Point clinic opens.

The new health center was funded entirely by donors, said Tanya Atkinson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.

“At Planned Parenthood, we believe part of having a healthy community is making sure everybody has access to the health care they need. It’s becoming more difficult for women in Wisconsin to obtain this needed care,” Atkinson said. “Planned Parenthood is proud to be enhancing health care access in an inclusive space reflective of the dignity our patients deserve.”

The organization currently provides reproductive health care services at six health centers in Milwaukee County, which serve about 30,000 patients annually. Services include breast and cervical cancer screenings, birth control, check-ups, STD testing and treatment, sex education and health care referrals for prenatal care, adoption and cancer treatment.

In a news release announcing the new clinic, the organization thanked the volunteer leadership of Edie Brengel Radtke, Lynde Uihlein, and Marianne Lubar for helping to “secure the future availability of Planned Parenthood’s services, including the new health care facility.”

Dallas-based BOCATOLI LLC purchased the 2-acre parcel on Water Street in 2016 with plans to build a single-story medical office building at the vacant manufacturing site in Milwaukee’s Harbor District.