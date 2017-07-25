Orthopedic Institute to move office on Mayfair Road

The Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin is relocating from its current Mayfair Road office to open a 7,125-square-foot clinic in a nearby three-story office building.

The Orthopedic Institute has signed a lease at 3077 N. Mayfair Road, a building that is being redeveloped by Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, the developer behind the Mayfair Collection.

“We view the Orthopedic Institute as the ideal anchor for the first phase of the redevelopment of this building, which will be focused on health and wellness including a variety of related retail and medical uses such as physical therapy, optical, dental, boutique fitness and more,” said Tim Blum, HSA Commercial Real Estate’s executive vice president of retail development. “Given the property’s accessibility, visibility and proximity to a Whole Foods, it is ideally suited to serve the health needs of our shoppers at The Mayfair Collection and the rest of the Wauwatosa community.”

The Orthopedic Institute is scheduled to open its new facility in April 2018. It’s currently located at 2323 North Mayfair Road, and also has locations in Milwaukee, Franklin and Brookfield.

The clinic will be in the western portion of the building’s ground level with a patient drop-off area and parking. It will also utilize space on the building’s third level for administrative operations.

HSA Commercial purchased the office building in 2015. Redevelopment plans include demolishing the interior on the building’s ground level and creating retail storefronts that extend to the perimeter of the building with visibility from Burleigh Street and Mayfair Road.

Milwaukee Career College will remain on the second and third floor of the building, said Brenton Schrader, vice president of retail leasing and marketing for HSA Commercial. A new covered office entry is being added to the southern side of the building to provide access to the college.

Construction work is scheduled to start in August. Chris Thomas of Evanston, Illinois-based TOA Architecture and Urban Design is completing project design, and Itasca, Illinois-based Premier Design + Build is the general contractor.