Orthopedic Institute to move office on Mayfair Road

New clinic will open in April 2018

by

July 25, 2017, 11:32 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/orthopedic-institute-to-move-office-on-mayfair-road/

The Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin is relocating from its current Mayfair Road office to open a 7,125-square-foot clinic in a nearby three-story office building.

The Orthopedic Institute has signed a lease at 3077 N. Mayfair Road, a building that is being redeveloped by Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, the developer behind the Mayfair Collection.

A rendering of the redevelopment planned at 3077 N. Mayfair Road.

“We view the Orthopedic Institute as the ideal anchor for the first phase of the redevelopment of this building, which will be focused on health and wellness including a variety of related retail and medical uses such as physical therapy, optical, dental, boutique fitness and more,” said Tim Blum, HSA Commercial Real Estate’s executive vice president of retail development. “Given the property’s accessibility, visibility and proximity to a Whole Foods, it is ideally suited to serve the health needs of our shoppers at The Mayfair Collection and the rest of the Wauwatosa community.”

The Orthopedic Institute is scheduled to open its new facility in April 2018.  It’s currently located at 2323 North Mayfair Road, and also has locations in Milwaukee, Franklin and Brookfield.

The clinic will be in the western portion of the building’s ground level with a patient drop-off area and parking. It will also utilize space on the building’s third level for administrative operations.  

HSA Commercial purchased the office building in 2015. Redevelopment plans include demolishing the interior on the building’s ground level and creating retail storefronts that extend to the perimeter of the building with visibility from Burleigh Street and Mayfair Road.

Milwaukee Career College will remain on the second and third floor of the building, said Brenton Schrader, vice president of retail leasing and marketing for HSA Commercial. A new covered office entry is being added to the southern side of the building to provide access to the college.

Construction work is scheduled to start in August. Chris Thomas of Evanston, Illinois-based TOA Architecture and Urban Design is completing project design, and Itasca, Illinois-based Premier Design + Build is the general contractor.

The Orthopedic Institute of Wisconsin is relocating from its current Mayfair Road office to open a 7,125-square-foot clinic in a nearby three-story office building.

The Orthopedic Institute has signed a lease at 3077 N. Mayfair Road, a building that is being redeveloped by Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate, the developer behind the Mayfair Collection.

A rendering of the redevelopment planned at 3077 N. Mayfair Road.

“We view the Orthopedic Institute as the ideal anchor for the first phase of the redevelopment of this building, which will be focused on health and wellness including a variety of related retail and medical uses such as physical therapy, optical, dental, boutique fitness and more,” said Tim Blum, HSA Commercial Real Estate’s executive vice president of retail development. “Given the property’s accessibility, visibility and proximity to a Whole Foods, it is ideally suited to serve the health needs of our shoppers at The Mayfair Collection and the rest of the Wauwatosa community.”

The Orthopedic Institute is scheduled to open its new facility in April 2018.  It’s currently located at 2323 North Mayfair Road, and also has locations in Milwaukee, Franklin and Brookfield.

The clinic will be in the western portion of the building’s ground level with a patient drop-off area and parking. It will also utilize space on the building’s third level for administrative operations.  

HSA Commercial purchased the office building in 2015. Redevelopment plans include demolishing the interior on the building’s ground level and creating retail storefronts that extend to the perimeter of the building with visibility from Burleigh Street and Mayfair Road.

Milwaukee Career College will remain on the second and third floor of the building, said Brenton Schrader, vice president of retail leasing and marketing for HSA Commercial. A new covered office entry is being added to the southern side of the building to provide access to the college.

Construction work is scheduled to start in August. Chris Thomas of Evanston, Illinois-based TOA Architecture and Urban Design is completing project design, and Itasca, Illinois-based Premier Design + Build is the general contractor.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

With Wisconsin's unemployment rate at 3.1% is your company having trouble filling job openings?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees
HSAs: A growing benefit for attracting and retaining employees

Why it’s worth considering integrating HSAs into the benefits mix

by Erin Murdock

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm