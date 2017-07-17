Opioid addiction treatment center opens in Glendale

CleanSlate Centers, a national operator of opioid and alcohol addiction treatment centers, has opened a new outpatient center in Glendale, with plans to open more in the state.

The center is the CleanSlate’s first in Wisconsin and comes as a response to a growing opioid addiction problem in the state, according to the company.

The center, located at 377 W. River Woods Parkway, begins seeing patients today.

CleanSlate has plans for “aggressive” expansion across the country, including adding more locations in Wisconsin, the company said. Its 29 centers currently have more than 6,000 receiving treatment.

“The need for a better approach to managing this disease and increasing access is the reason CleanSlate was founded, and we are pleased to now be able to offer hope for people in Wisconsin,” said Greg Marotta, president and CEO of CleanSlate Centers. “It’s impossible to fight this disease alone, and we are proud to stand side-by-side with important partners in and around Glendale. We look forward to deepening our relationships in the community as we all work together to beat back this undiscriminating epidemic.”

The center will work with all insurance plans in Wisconsin, the company said.

The company cites the state’s growing number of opioid-related overdose death rates, which have doubled over the last decade, and the quadrupling rate of babies born with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome in the same period.

“There is no denying the need for increased access to effective, outpatient opioid treatment in Wisconsin,” said Ned Pucek, president of west division operations for CleanSlate Centers. “Together, with our great community partners, we will continue to save lives of those who suffer from addiction. We look forward to serving anyone in the Glendale area in need of our support and services.”