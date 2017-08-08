NX Level tapped to manage new Mequon Health Center training facility

Froedtert & MCW health center slated to open in October

August 08, 2017, 12:09 PM

Waukesha-based athletic performance enhancement company NX Level Athletics will manage the sports performance and training facility in the new Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin health network’s Mequon Health Center.

A rendering of Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin’s new 92,000 square-foot health center in Mequon.

The Mequon Health Center, 11430 N. Port Washington Road, is slated to open in October with a 15,000-square-foot space dedicated for performance training.

NX Level, which works with athletes ranging from middle school-aged to professional athletes, will provide performance enhancement programs for teams, groups and individuals.

“They are well-known for their work with athletes and we were impressed by their holistic approach to sports performance and training,” said Julie Kerk, vice president of neurosciences, spine and musculoskeletal services at Froedtert & MCW health network. “Education, training, and injury prevention are part of our mission as an academic medical center. They are a great fit for us.”’

The health center’s training facility has synthetic field turf, a sand pit and cardio workout, stretching and weight lifting areas. Schools and community teams will be able to rent the space.

“We’re excited to collaborate with the Froedtert & MCW team and can’t wait to bring NX Level to Mequon,” said Brad Arnett, NX Level owner. “Our customized training approach helps all populations become more athletic, build their bodies, increase speed, enhance cardiovascular health, avoid injury, improve self-confidence and develop a lifelong work ethic.” 

The Mequon Health Center, a 92,000-square-foot facility, will focus on sports medicine, orthopedics and spine care, and will feature a walk-in clinic for acute orthopedic injuries.

It will also offer primary care and urgent care with extended hours, women’s health and obstetrics/gynecology services.

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

