Nominations sought for Health Care Heroes Awards

BizTimes Milwaukee is seeking nominations for its annual Health Care Heroes Awards.

Do you know a doctor, nurse, volunteer, first responder, staff member or health care executive in southeastern Wisconsin deserving of recognition? If so, please nominate that individual for a Health Care Heroes award.

Click here for more info and to nominate. The deadline to submit nominations is Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Entries will be judged on documented accomplishments. Award categories include: advancements in health care, behavioral health, community service, corporate achievement in health care, executive leadership, first responder, health care staff, nurse, physician and volunteer.

The winners will be featured in the December 18, 2017 issue of BizTimes Milwaukee.