New drug testing company opens in Hales Corners

Conspire to Hire offering pre-employment screening amid drug crisis

by

May 03, 2017, 1:03 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/new-drug-testing-company-opens-in-hales-corners/

As concern among employers regarding the opioid crisis continues to grow, a drug testing company is looking to fill the need for pre-employment screening at a new Hales Corners location.

drug testing shutterstock_106582985

Conspire to Hire recently opened its doors at 5158 B S. 108th Street , the company’s fourth location and its first in the Midwest. The company also has two locations in Colorado and one in Texas.

The business offers drug screening, background checks, Department of Transportation physicals and federal medical cards for commercial drivers and pre-employment screenings.

“We’re designed to help businesses make the right decisions about employees by offering background checks through a third party and drugs screenings,” said Tim Karolewicz, operations coordinator for Conspire to Hire.

Karolewicz said national concern over drug addiction and its effect on the workplace have created a need for more drug testing services. And the legalization of marijuana in states like Colorado has made drug screening all the more important, he said.

“Just because it’s legal to smoke it, it’s not allowed at work,” Karolewicz said, adding that drug use is particularly concerning in high-risk jobs, including those involving heavy machinery, driving vehicles and contact with children.

Karolewicz said the company also offers resources at its locations for those seeking help with a drug addiction.

As concern among employers regarding the opioid crisis continues to grow, a drug testing company is looking to fill the need for pre-employment screening at a new Hales Corners location.

drug testing shutterstock_106582985

Conspire to Hire recently opened its doors at 5158 B S. 108th Street , the company’s fourth location and its first in the Midwest. The company also has two locations in Colorado and one in Texas.

The business offers drug screening, background checks, Department of Transportation physicals and federal medical cards for commercial drivers and pre-employment screenings.

“We’re designed to help businesses make the right decisions about employees by offering background checks through a third party and drugs screenings,” said Tim Karolewicz, operations coordinator for Conspire to Hire.

Karolewicz said national concern over drug addiction and its effect on the workplace have created a need for more drug testing services. And the legalization of marijuana in states like Colorado has made drug screening all the more important, he said.

“Just because it’s legal to smoke it, it’s not allowed at work,” Karolewicz said, adding that drug use is particularly concerning in high-risk jobs, including those involving heavy machinery, driving vehicles and contact with children.

Karolewicz said the company also offers resources at its locations for those seeking help with a drug addiction.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support President Trump's plan to cut the 35% corporate tax rate to 15%?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

What will keep the construction boom going?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

This way to the exit
This way to the exit

ESOP considerations for professional practice firms

by Bryan Browning

Employers: Get some skin in the skin game
Employers: Get some skin in the skin game

Business leaders must consider organizational impacts of the most common cancer

by Paul Nobile

Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?
Does your group LTD plan meet the needs of your executive team?

A supplemental LTD plan can complement your group LTD coverage for a more attractive—and fairer—compensation package

by Chris Henderson

Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies
Wellness Summit recap: Employee engagement strategies

The happiness factor: Why employee wellbeing boosts the bottomline

by Paul Nobile

A business owner’s path to financial independence
A business owner’s path to financial independence

Where are you on the path to financial freedom?

by Joel Nettesheim

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

BizBash Cocktail Reception presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20175:00 pm-7:00 pm

Osher Lecture Series: The Future of Milwaukee - Mike Gousha
UWM School of Continuing Education

05/03/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

BHCG Event: How Cancer Care is Being Revolutionized
BMO Institute for Learning

05/09/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Stop Recruiting One-Hit Wonders
The Journeyman Hotel

05/09/20179:00 am-3:30 pm

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Your LinkedIn Game Plan for Success
Ottawa University

05/11/20177:45 am-9:15 am