New drug testing company opens in Hales Corners

As concern among employers regarding the opioid crisis continues to grow, a drug testing company is looking to fill the need for pre-employment screening at a new Hales Corners location.

Conspire to Hire recently opened its doors at 5158 B S. 108th Street , the company’s fourth location and its first in the Midwest. The company also has two locations in Colorado and one in Texas.

The business offers drug screening, background checks, Department of Transportation physicals and federal medical cards for commercial drivers and pre-employment screenings.

“We’re designed to help businesses make the right decisions about employees by offering background checks through a third party and drugs screenings,” said Tim Karolewicz, operations coordinator for Conspire to Hire.

Karolewicz said national concern over drug addiction and its effect on the workplace have created a need for more drug testing services. And the legalization of marijuana in states like Colorado has made drug screening all the more important, he said.

“Just because it’s legal to smoke it, it’s not allowed at work,” Karolewicz said, adding that drug use is particularly concerning in high-risk jobs, including those involving heavy machinery, driving vehicles and contact with children.

Karolewicz said the company also offers resources at its locations for those seeking help with a drug addiction.