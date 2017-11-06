Muskego Elementary property could become senior living complex

Parkland Mall developer Ener-Con Companies is proposing to convert the Muskego Elementary School property into a new senior living complex.

The proposal calls for two connected assisted living buildings; a 24-bed residential care apartment complex in the existing school building at S75 W17476 Janesville Road and a new, adjoining 24-bed community-based residential l facility building, according to a plan submitted to the city.

The school, which was built in 1925, will close in May and students will transfer to an expanded Mill Valley Elementary School.

In April, Muskego voters approved a $43.2 million school facilities referendum, which includes a new middle school and will consolidate the district’s five elementary schools into three by closing Muskego Elementary and Tess Corners, the oldest schools, and expanding two existing elementary schools.

This summer, the Muskego school board approved a $1.4 million offer from Greenfield-based Ener-Con to purchase Muskego Elementary. Alicia Hurst, Ener-Con president, said Monday the company has not yet purchased the school.

Ener-Con is asking the city’s plan commission to review the assisted living proposal Tuesday.

The proposal also includes two 20-unit age-restricted independent living apartment buildings, which would be located behind the Muskego Elementary School property.

“This overall concept could allow a tenant to transition from the independent living apartments to the assisted living facilities as they age and need more care,” the proposal said.

Ener-Con has been working on redeveloping the long-vacant Parkland Mall site on Janesville Road in Muskego since 2016.

Parkland Towne Center is an 11-acre site that includes a mix of three retail buildings with a total of 54,000 square feet of space and three four-story apartment buildings with a total of 90 units.