Mukwonago YMCA to begin expansion project in April

The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County will start construction in April on an expansion of its Mukwonago facility.

The $2.5 million project will add 11,600 square feet to the 58,000-square-foot fitness center, which is located southeast of I-43 and Highway 83, on the south side of Wolf Run. The expansion will add a child care room, a larger cycling studio, large group fitness area and expanded free-weights area.

Two 4K classrooms will also be added as part of the Y’s partnership with the Mukwonago Area School District.

The Mukwonago YMCA opened in 2012 following a community campaign that raised more than $9.8 million. The gym is expected to be about 94,000 square feet once it is completed in three phases.

“The Mukwonago expansion is just one of several important ways we’re reinvesting in our five suburban facilities and our members, especially millennials and their families,” said Chris Becker, CEO, YMCA of Greater Waukesha County.

Overall in 2016, the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County served about 80,000 people including 65,000 program members. The Y-GWC saw nearly a 10 percent increase in programming revenue as it expanded the number of participating Workplace Wellness companies and school district partnerships.

There has also been a nearly 10 percent increase in community donations, with dollars raised staying directly in the Y-GWC’s local communities. The nonprofit provided more than $250,000 in financial assistance, an increase of $50,000 over 2015, for 650 members and 1,200 program participants.

“Financial stability is stronger than ever at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County,” Becker said. “No other fitness facility offers the variety and value we do, yet we are more than southeast Wisconsin’s largest wellness organization.”