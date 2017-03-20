Mukwonago YMCA to begin expansion project in April

Facility opened in 2012

by

March 20, 2017, 1:07 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/mukwonago-ymca-to-begin-expansion-project-in-april/

The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County will start construction in April on an expansion of its Mukwonago facility.

Rendering of the expanded Mukwonago YMCA

Rendering of the expanded Mukwonago YMCA

The $2.5 million project will add 11,600 square feet to the 58,000-square-foot fitness center, which is located southeast of I-43 and Highway 83, on the south side of Wolf Run. The expansion will add a child care room, a larger cycling studio, large group fitness area and expanded free-weights area.

Two 4K classrooms will also be added as part of the Y’s partnership with the Mukwonago Area School District.

The Mukwonago YMCA opened in 2012 following a community campaign that raised more than $9.8 million. The gym is expected to be about 94,000 square feet once it is completed in three phases.

“The Mukwonago expansion is just one of several important ways we’re reinvesting in our five suburban facilities and our members, especially millennials and their families,” said Chris Becker, CEO, YMCA of Greater Waukesha County.

Overall in 2016, the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County served about 80,000 people including 65,000 program members. The Y-GWC saw nearly a 10 percent increase in programming revenue as it expanded the number of participating Workplace Wellness companies and school district partnerships.

There has also been a nearly 10 percent increase in community donations, with dollars raised staying directly in the Y-GWC’s local communities. The nonprofit provided more than $250,000 in financial assistance, an increase of $50,000 over 2015, for 650 members and 1,200 program participants.

“Financial stability is stronger than ever at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County,” Becker said. “No other fitness facility offers the variety and value we do, yet we are more than southeast Wisconsin’s largest wellness organization.”

The YMCA of Greater Waukesha County will start construction in April on an expansion of its Mukwonago facility.

Rendering of the expanded Mukwonago YMCA

Rendering of the expanded Mukwonago YMCA

The $2.5 million project will add 11,600 square feet to the 58,000-square-foot fitness center, which is located southeast of I-43 and Highway 83, on the south side of Wolf Run. The expansion will add a child care room, a larger cycling studio, large group fitness area and expanded free-weights area.

Two 4K classrooms will also be added as part of the Y’s partnership with the Mukwonago Area School District.

The Mukwonago YMCA opened in 2012 following a community campaign that raised more than $9.8 million. The gym is expected to be about 94,000 square feet once it is completed in three phases.

“The Mukwonago expansion is just one of several important ways we’re reinvesting in our five suburban facilities and our members, especially millennials and their families,” said Chris Becker, CEO, YMCA of Greater Waukesha County.

Overall in 2016, the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County served about 80,000 people including 65,000 program members. The Y-GWC saw nearly a 10 percent increase in programming revenue as it expanded the number of participating Workplace Wellness companies and school district partnerships.

There has also been a nearly 10 percent increase in community donations, with dollars raised staying directly in the Y-GWC’s local communities. The nonprofit provided more than $250,000 in financial assistance, an increase of $50,000 over 2015, for 650 members and 1,200 program participants.

“Financial stability is stronger than ever at the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County,” Becker said. “No other fitness facility offers the variety and value we do, yet we are more than southeast Wisconsin’s largest wellness organization.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Do you support the bill backed by Speaker Paul Ryan to repeal and replace Obamacare?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Getting content marketing right the first time
Getting content marketing right the first time

Seven steps to success

by Robert Wendt

The winds of economic and political change are blowing
The winds of economic and political change are blowing

What it means for Wisconsin companies

by David Werner

Want lower health insurance rates?
Want lower health insurance rates?

Fatigue the bidding process at your own peril

by John Preuss

Why we climb
Why we climb

Improving lung health, one step at a time

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

11 Ways Millennials Bring Measurable Value Event
The Paranet Group Headquarters

03/22/20177:30 am-11:00 am

"Navigate" Sales Workshop
C2

03/23/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

Voices of Leadership: Malala Fund co-founder Shiza Shahid
Mount Mary University

03/28/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Reviving the Dream Celebration
InterContinental Hotel

03/30/201712:00 am

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am