Mukwonago YMCA names new executive director

Laurie Schlitt has been named executive director of the Mukwonago YMCA, the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County announced this week.

Schlitt was most recently CEO of YMCA of the Northwoods in Rhinelander. She replaces Geoff Mertens, who was promoted to vice president of operations for the YMCA of Greater Waukesha County.

Schlitt joins the branch as it’s in the middle of a $2.5 million expansion to accommodate its growing membership.

The expansion will add 11,600 square feet to the 58,000-square-foot facility. Construction is scheduled for completion in August.

The Mukwonago Y opened in 2012 and serves about 12,000 people, including 8,000 members.

“Laurie is an experienced and respected YMCA professional with demonstrated success in operational excellence, board and community development and has a true passion for our mission,” said Chris Becker, CEO of YMCA of Greater Waukesha County. “She is a great fit for Y-GWC and looks forward to working directly with the Mukwonago YMCA and becoming a leader throughout Waukesha County.”

Schlitt spent nearly a decade at the YMCA of Northwoods, starting as membership director and then as associate executive director. She was named interim CEO in 2013 and permanent CEO in 2015. She’s credited with increasing membership, board participation and annual giving during her tenure and leadership.

She started at the Mukwonago Y on May 1.