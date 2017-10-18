Molina Healthcare to lay off 53 employees in Milwaukee

Molina Healthcare Inc. will lay off 53 employees at its Milwaukee office as part of the company’s restructuring plan that involves cutting 10 percent of its workforce.

Affected employees at the Milwaukee office, located at 11200 W. Parkland Ave., will be laid off effective Dec. 15, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. A spokesperson with the company could not provide the total number of employees at the Milwaukee office.

The Long Beach, California-based health insurer announced in July plans to streamline operations and increase efficiencies with a reorganization process that would cut its corporate and health plan positions by 10 percent, or 1,500 jobs total.

The company in August reported a second quarter net loss of $230 million and announced it will not sell health plans next year on the Wisconsin marketplaces through the Affordable Care Act.

It followed Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield’s announcement in June that it is dropping individual coverage in Wisconsin next year, citing the volatile and unpredictable individual market since the Affordable Care Act was enacted. Louisville, Kentucky-based Humana Inc. also discontinued its individual major medical insurance plans in Wisconsin beginning in 2017.