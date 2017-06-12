Milwaukee Press Club to host health care reform discussion

Health care reform will be at the center of an upcoming discussion hosted by the Milwaukee Press Club.

The “Behind the Headlines” event on June 21 will feature panelists with expertise in health care, insurance and community health, who will discuss what they believe is needed to provide quality, affordable health care to families and individuals for the foreseeable future.

Guest panelists will respond to questions from a media panel, followed by audience participation.

Panelists include: John Bartkowski, former president and CEO of Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers; Todd Catlin, owner/partner of Transition Health Benefits; Bob Duncan, executive vice president of community services at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin; and Cathy Mahaffey, president and CEO of Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative.

The media panel includes Lauren Anderson, BizTimes Milwaukee; Guy Boulton, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel; and Rich Kirchen, Milwaukee Business Journal.

The cost to attend is $20 for press club members and $25 for non-members. Lunch is included. Advanced registration and payment are required and can be completed at www.milwaukeepressclub.org. Checks may be mailed to the MPC at PO Box 176, North Prairie, WI 53153-0176.