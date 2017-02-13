Mequon-based Endece opens office in San Francisco

Company leaders hope new office will increase exposure to Bay Area investors, researchers

February 13, 2017

Mequon-based drug discovery company Endece LLC has opened an office in San Francisco so it can increase its exposure to investors, researchers and potential business partners in the Bay Area, the company announced Monday morning.

Endece has been working toward gaining approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the past several years to conduct human clinical trials with compounds it has developed to treat neurological conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis.

A BizTimes Milwaukee cover story published in 2012 explored the details of Endece’s pursuit of therapies for the diseases.

“The Bay Area is one of the world’s foremost hubs of life sciences activity,” said Endece chief executive officer Dr. James Yarger. “Our proximity to leading researchers and institutions, as well as to the venture capital community, will facilitate our efforts to establish strategic partnerships and secure additional funding for our development programs.”

Yarger said he thinks Endece’s lead compound for treating MS could gain approval to enter clinical trials in early 2018. The compound, called NDC-1308, is designed to repair deterioration to certain axons in the brain caused by MS. Endece’s research with the compound thus far has been limited to trials on animals and it has yet to be tested on humans.

Endece’s Mequon office is located at 1001 W. Glen Oaks Lane, Suite 105B. It’s new office in San Francisco is located on California Street in the city’s financial district.

Endece was founded in 2006. In 2012, BizTimes reported the company had received $14.5 million in private funding from four Wisconsin investors.

