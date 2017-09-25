Medical office building in the works in South Milwaukee

A two-story medical office building is in the works along College Avenue in South Milwaukee that developers are hoping will attract physicians not affiliated with a health care system.

William Ochowicz, of Pewaukee-based Healthcare Real Estate Solutions, is planning the 26,000-square-foot speculative medical center at College and 15th avenues. The building will include underground parking for 28 cars.

Ochowicz’s partner in the $7 million venture, New York-based property owner Amir Wasiullah, is hoping to lease the space to independent physicians.

“We are targeting physicians who do not have an affiliation, like allergists, optometrists and psychologists,” Ochowicz said.

As hospital systems have merged over the years, more and more physician groups have affiliated with systems there are fewer independent doctors. Still, the Milwaukee-based Independent Physicians Network provides services for about 900 independent physicians in the Milwaukee area, according to its website.

The building might also end up being purchased by one of the health care systems wanting to have or expand its presence in the South Milwaukee/Cudahy market, Ochowicz said.

“This is exactly what South Milwaukee needs,” Ochowicz said. “This is a city with an older population that is under-served on the medical side. Unfortunately, you spend the majority of your medical dollars during the last 20 percent of your life. These residents are driving quite far for their medical care. If they need any time of psychiatric treatment, the closest location is Mayfair Road.”

Aurora Health Care operates a clinic at 3611 S. Chicago Ave. and Lakeshore Medical Center, an affiliate of Aurora, has a location in South Milwaukee.

Ochowicz has had preliminary meetings with South Milwaukee city officials, but said he wants to be 50 percent pre-leased before he moves forward with construction, which he doesn’t believe will be a problem.

The site currently has a building on the grounds, which is occupied by a dentist, whose lease runs out at the end of the year.

Ochowicz said the building will likely be demolished.