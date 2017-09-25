Medical office building in the works in South Milwaukee

College Avenue building targeted to independent physicians

by

September 25, 2017, 12:39 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/medical-office-building-in-the-works-in-south-milwaukee/

A two-story medical office building is in the works along College Avenue in South Milwaukee that developers are hoping will attract physicians not affiliated with a health care system.

Rendering by WSM Architects

William Ochowicz, of Pewaukee-based Healthcare Real Estate Solutions, is planning the 26,000-square-foot speculative medical center at College and 15th avenues. The building will include underground parking for 28 cars.

Ochowicz’s partner in the $7 million venture, New York-based property owner Amir Wasiullah, is hoping to lease the space to independent physicians.

“We are targeting physicians who do not have an affiliation, like allergists, optometrists and psychologists,” Ochowicz said.

As hospital systems have merged over the years, more and more physician groups have affiliated with systems there are fewer independent doctors. Still, the Milwaukee-based Independent Physicians Network provides services for about 900 independent physicians in the Milwaukee area, according to its website.

The building might also end up being purchased by one of the health care systems wanting to have or expand its presence in the South Milwaukee/Cudahy market, Ochowicz said.

“This is exactly what South Milwaukee needs,” Ochowicz said. “This is a city with an older population that is under-served on the medical side. Unfortunately, you spend the majority of your medical dollars during the last 20 percent of your life. These residents are driving quite far for their medical care. If they need any time of psychiatric treatment, the closest location is Mayfair Road.”

Aurora Health Care operates a clinic at 3611 S. Chicago Ave. and Lakeshore Medical Center, an affiliate of Aurora, has a location in South Milwaukee.

Ochowicz has had preliminary meetings with South Milwaukee city officials, but said he wants to be 50 percent pre-leased before he moves forward with construction, which he doesn’t believe will be a problem.

The site currently has a building on the grounds, which is occupied by a dentist, whose lease runs out at the end of the year.

Ochowicz said the building will likely be demolished.

A two-story medical office building is in the works along College Avenue in South Milwaukee that developers are hoping will attract physicians not affiliated with a health care system.

Rendering by WSM Architects

William Ochowicz, of Pewaukee-based Healthcare Real Estate Solutions, is planning the 26,000-square-foot speculative medical center at College and 15th avenues. The building will include underground parking for 28 cars.

Ochowicz’s partner in the $7 million venture, New York-based property owner Amir Wasiullah, is hoping to lease the space to independent physicians.

“We are targeting physicians who do not have an affiliation, like allergists, optometrists and psychologists,” Ochowicz said.

As hospital systems have merged over the years, more and more physician groups have affiliated with systems there are fewer independent doctors. Still, the Milwaukee-based Independent Physicians Network provides services for about 900 independent physicians in the Milwaukee area, according to its website.

The building might also end up being purchased by one of the health care systems wanting to have or expand its presence in the South Milwaukee/Cudahy market, Ochowicz said.

“This is exactly what South Milwaukee needs,” Ochowicz said. “This is a city with an older population that is under-served on the medical side. Unfortunately, you spend the majority of your medical dollars during the last 20 percent of your life. These residents are driving quite far for their medical care. If they need any time of psychiatric treatment, the closest location is Mayfair Road.”

Aurora Health Care operates a clinic at 3611 S. Chicago Ave. and Lakeshore Medical Center, an affiliate of Aurora, has a location in South Milwaukee.

Ochowicz has had preliminary meetings with South Milwaukee city officials, but said he wants to be 50 percent pre-leased before he moves forward with construction, which he doesn’t believe will be a problem.

The site currently has a building on the grounds, which is occupied by a dentist, whose lease runs out at the end of the year.

Ochowicz said the building will likely be demolished.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm