Medical College to launch psychiatric care program for expectant mothers

Using $1.2 million grant from United Health Foundation

by

February 27, 2017, 12:10 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/medical-college-to-launch-psychiatric-care-program-for-expectant-mothers/

The Medical College of Wisconsin is using a $1.2 million grant it received from the United Health Foundation to launch a primary and psychiatric health care program for new mothers and pregnant women.

The Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Medical College of Wisconsin.

The program, called The Periscope Project, will give women access to real-time consultations with a psychiatrist, community resources and a variety of digital resources on MCW’s website. Those digital resources include assessment tools, treatment algorithms, treatment information and continuing medical education modules.

“The Periscope Project addresses the lack of perinatal psychiatric care providers by increasing the reach and efficiency of these specialized health providers,” said Dr. Christina Wichman, associate professor of psychiatry, and obstetrics and gynecology at MCW. “Together, we are building the capacity of primary-care providers to effectively manage and coordinate care for their perinatal patients with psychiatric and behavioral health conditions.”

The program will be led by a perinatal psychiatrist, staff from MCW’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine and a researcher and health economist from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s College of Nursing.

The program will also partner with the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership and its member organizations as well as the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The $1.2 million grant will be paid out to MCW over the next three years. The program will also receive an additional $200,000 from a title V Maternal Health Block Grant from the State of Wisconsin.

The Medical College of Wisconsin is using a $1.2 million grant it received from the United Health Foundation to launch a primary and psychiatric health care program for new mothers and pregnant women.

The Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Medical College of Wisconsin.

The program, called The Periscope Project, will give women access to real-time consultations with a psychiatrist, community resources and a variety of digital resources on MCW’s website. Those digital resources include assessment tools, treatment algorithms, treatment information and continuing medical education modules.

“The Periscope Project addresses the lack of perinatal psychiatric care providers by increasing the reach and efficiency of these specialized health providers,” said Dr. Christina Wichman, associate professor of psychiatry, and obstetrics and gynecology at MCW. “Together, we are building the capacity of primary-care providers to effectively manage and coordinate care for their perinatal patients with psychiatric and behavioral health conditions.”

The program will be led by a perinatal psychiatrist, staff from MCW’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine and a researcher and health economist from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee’s College of Nursing.

The program will also partner with the Milwaukee Health Care Partnership and its member organizations as well as the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The $1.2 million grant will be paid out to MCW over the next three years. The program will also receive an additional $200,000 from a title V Maternal Health Block Grant from the State of Wisconsin.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Which of these firms named to the Fortune magazine World's Most Admired Companies list do you admire the most?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Wisconsin companies must cope with a shrinking workforce

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site
Working with experts integral for Glenn Rieder’s new site

Part four in our series on managing business growth

by Jerry Schlitz

Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger
Flu Facts: Q&A with Dr. Michael Jaeger

There’s still time to protect yourself with the flu shot

by Paul Nobile

Bringing startups’ ideas to market
Bringing startups’ ideas to market

Spotlight on the Center for Technology Commercialization

by Aaron Hagar

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-10:30 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Real Estate Forum: Transforming your Playbook for Change
Harley-Davidson Museum®, The Garage

02/28/20172:30 pm-6:00 pm

18th Annual Strategic Partnership Luncheon
Hilton Milwaukee City Center

03/02/201711:30 am-1:00 pm

Forecasting Economic Trends
Harley-Davidson Museum + Motor Bar & Restaurant

03/08/20177:30 am-10:00 am

"Align" Sales Workshop
C2

03/09/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

WBON/WWE March Breakfast
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

03/10/20177:00 am-9:00 am