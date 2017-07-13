Medical College receives $1.6 million to train cardiovascular scientists

The Medical College of Wisconsin’s Cardiovascular Center has been awarded a five-year, $1.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute to help train cardiovascular scientists.

The grant will support post-doctoral trainees with an MD, PhD, Doctor of Pharmacy or Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine for up to three years of training in an effort to launch their research careers.

The goal of the project is to prepare the next generation of cardiovascular scientists, including underrepresented minorities, according to a MCW release.

Training components of the program include individual development plans, mentoring teams, training in core competencies and industry/biotechnology or scientific liaison career options for those who are not pursuing careers in academia.

Support for trainees in cardiovascular sciences at MCW is provided by a grant from the A. O. Smith Foundation for the Cardiovascular Center’s A. O. Smith Fellowship Scholars Program, which is designed to help cardiovascular researchers and physicians overcome barriers to launching and sustaining a successful research career.