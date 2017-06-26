Medical College enters 2nd phase of $20 million behavioral health initiative

Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment project funding 10 community coalitions

June 26, 2017

The Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment at the Medical College of Wisconsin announced it is entering the second phase of its eight-year, $20 million initiative to address behavioral health across Wisconsin.

Launched in July 2016, the initiative is funding 10 community coalitions from across Wisconsin to generate community-based advances in behavioral health. The coalitions include representatives from non-profit groups, community organizations, public health officials and American Indian tribal groups, among others.

The endowment is providing funding for a “learning year,” five-year implementation period, and two years dedicated to the scale and replication of successful projects.

The coalitions are seeking to address a range of issues, including substance and alcohol abuse, child behavioral health, workplace access, and behavioral health support and prevention.

All 10 coalitions and the Medical College academic partner team have been approved to move into the implementation period of the project, which represents nearly $13 million of the total $20 million initiative.

“This is the first time we have funded an entire year devoted to the learning and skill-building process,” said Cheryl A. Maurana, PhD, senior associate dean and director of the endowment. “The new approach reflects AHW’s shift from grantmaker to changemaker, and we’re very impressed with the results so far.”

The endowment was created by funds generated from Blue Cross & Blue Shield United of Wisconsin’s conversion to a for-profit corporation.

Funding for the second phase of the initiative includes:

  • Eau Claire: $1 million to create resilience among middle and high school youth
  • Green Bay: $999,960 to support mental wellness through workplace programs
  • La Crosse: $1 million to reduce depression among 11-18 year-olds
  • Lac du Flambeau: $1 million to strengthen protective factors in families
  • Marathon: $999,139 to reduce depression among 6th-12th grade students
  • Medical College of Wisconsin Academic Partner Team: $2,742,820 for content expertise, evaluation and program development
  • Milwaukee: $999,839 to address the rate of disciplinary referral among students ages 0-8
  • Northern Wisconsin: $1 million for reduction of crisis calls for behavioral health
  • Racine: $995,646 to enhance emotional development of third to fifth-grade students
  • Southwest Wisconsin: $1 million to reduce the number of poor mental health days for adults
  • Calumet/Outagamie/Winnebago: $1 million to lower depression risk and incidence for students age 12-18

