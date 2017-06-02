Medical College awards $1 million to statewide health initiatives

Will support four projects

by

June 02, 2017, 11:49 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/medical-college-awards-1-million-to-statewide-health-initiatives/

The Medical College of Wisconsin’s Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment has awarded more than $1 million to four initiatives aimed at making community-based advances in health.

The initiatives were chosen for their potential to change systems and protocols that could lead to sustainable improvements in health at the community level, according to a news release from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Medical College of Wisconsin.

They include:

  • $298,600 to a 24-month Kenosha County project aimed at building protective factors into primary prevention systems, helping families optimize child development and addressing causes of child maltreatment. The primary community partner is the Celebrate Children Foundation, which is the fiscal sponsor of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board.
  • $343,877 to a program that promotes the development of policies to support veterans involved in the criminal justice system in Milwaukee County. The primary community partner of the 36-month project is The Center for Veterans Issues.
  • $399,278 to a statewide project aimed at transforming the Wisconsin Free and Charitable Clinics infrastructure through adoption of a sustainable nonprofit model and bolstering data collection to promote health outcomes and high-quality health care at the clinics. It is a 36-month project, partnered with the Wisconsin Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, Inc.
  • $294,901 to a La Crosse County project that works to bridge the gap between social services and health care. The initiative addresses priorities that were identified in a community-wide health assessment and planning process, and aims to connect people in need to resources. The 36-month project works with the La Crosse County Health Department and other partners.

The projects that received funds responded to an endowment call for proposals in October 2016 and were approved after a six-month review process.

The Medical College of Wisconsin’s Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment has awarded more than $1 million to four initiatives aimed at making community-based advances in health.

The initiatives were chosen for their potential to change systems and protocols that could lead to sustainable improvements in health at the community level, according to a news release from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

The Medical College of Wisconsin.

They include:

  • $298,600 to a 24-month Kenosha County project aimed at building protective factors into primary prevention systems, helping families optimize child development and addressing causes of child maltreatment. The primary community partner is the Celebrate Children Foundation, which is the fiscal sponsor of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board.
  • $343,877 to a program that promotes the development of policies to support veterans involved in the criminal justice system in Milwaukee County. The primary community partner of the 36-month project is The Center for Veterans Issues.
  • $399,278 to a statewide project aimed at transforming the Wisconsin Free and Charitable Clinics infrastructure through adoption of a sustainable nonprofit model and bolstering data collection to promote health outcomes and high-quality health care at the clinics. It is a 36-month project, partnered with the Wisconsin Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, Inc.
  • $294,901 to a La Crosse County project that works to bridge the gap between social services and health care. The initiative addresses priorities that were identified in a community-wide health assessment and planning process, and aims to connect people in need to resources. The 36-month project works with the La Crosse County Health Department and other partners.

The projects that received funds responded to an endowment call for proposals in October 2016 and were approved after a six-month review process.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What do you think Fiserv will decide to do with its corporate headquarters?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Harley shifts gears to attract new riders

Cover Story

Subscribe

  • Wantable prepares for its next growth spurt

    Rev Up

    by Arthur Thomas

    May 29, 2017

    Haircare was going to be Wantable Inc.’s third product category. The research was done and the company started talking to…

  • VibeTech could help astronauts

    Sheboygan startup has found physical therapy success

    by Molly Dill

    Last month, astronaut Col. Jeff Williams came to Spaceport Sheboygan to test a device that could help prevent muscle atrophy…

  • Fighting pinky fatigue

    Smartphone accessory inventors embark on product development

    by Molly Dill

    If you use a smartphone, you may be familiar with “pinky fatigue,” since the pinky holds the heaviest weight of the device…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Trade under Trump
Trade under Trump

President’s emerging trade policies lead to uncertainty

by Robert Gardenier

Make time for digital spring cleaning
Make time for digital spring cleaning

Tips for protecting valuable personal information and data

by Tom Kaczmarek

Building value for the future—not just for a sale
Building value for the future—not just for a sale

Creating an asset for continued growth and sustainability

by Joel Nettesheim

What an interesting world we live in!
What an interesting world we live in!

Shipping outside of the box – a breakdown on shipping specialized cargo

by Robert Gardenier

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Top 10 Businesses of the Year Awards
Country Springs Hotel

06/09/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

06/14/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm