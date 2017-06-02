Medical College awards $1 million to statewide health initiatives

The Medical College of Wisconsin’s Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment has awarded more than $1 million to four initiatives aimed at making community-based advances in health.

The initiatives were chosen for their potential to change systems and protocols that could lead to sustainable improvements in health at the community level, according to a news release from the Medical College of Wisconsin.

They include:

$298,600 to a 24-month Kenosha County project aimed at building protective factors into primary prevention systems, helping families optimize child development and addressing causes of child maltreatment. The primary community partner is the Celebrate Children Foundation, which is the fiscal sponsor of the Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board.

$343,877 to a program that promotes the development of policies to support veterans involved in the criminal justice system in Milwaukee County. The primary community partner of the 36-month project is The Center for Veterans Issues.

$399,278 to a statewide project aimed at transforming the Wisconsin Free and Charitable Clinics infrastructure through adoption of a sustainable nonprofit model and bolstering data collection to promote health outcomes and high-quality health care at the clinics. It is a 36-month project, partnered with the Wisconsin Association of Free & Charitable Clinics, Inc.

$294,901 to a La Crosse County project that works to bridge the gap between social services and health care. The initiative addresses priorities that were identified in a community-wide health assessment and planning process, and aims to connect people in need to resources. The 36-month project works with the La Crosse County Health Department and other partners.

The projects that received funds responded to an endowment call for proposals in October 2016 and were approved after a six-month review process.