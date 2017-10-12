Medical clinic proposed for Village of Pewaukee

Children’s Hospital eyeing facility for primary care

by

October 12, 2017, 1:53 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/medical-clinic-proposed-for-village-of-pewaukee/

An Elm Grove-based firm is looking to build an 11,600-square-foot medical clinic in the Village of Pewaukee, according to plans submitted to the village.

The plans from Green Eggs & Ham, LLC said the building would be built on about 2.25 acres at 1215 George Towne Drive. State records for Green Eggs & Ham list Kristine O’Meara as the registered agent but do not include a principle office location. 

A rendering of the 11,600-square-foot clinic at 1215 George Towne Drive in the Village of Pewaukee.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is considering the George Towne Drive location for a primary care facility, as the lease for its current primary care clinic at 1155 Quail Ct. comes to end, said Andrew Brodzeller, a spokesman for the hospital. Renderings submitted by the developer include Children’s Hospital signage.

“This is a location that Children’s Hospital is considering for primary care, but nothing is final,” Brodzeller said.

“Families in southeast Wisconsin are finding value and comfort in having a Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin pediatrician,” he added. “The hospital continues to expand primary care offerings in the region to meet the demand. In addition to exploring a new location in Pewaukee, Children’s recently announced a new primary clinic in Jackson off of Hwy 45.”

This year, the hospital has also moved or expanded primary clinics in Glendale, Fox Point, Oak Creek and New Berlin, Brodzeller noted.

According to Plan Commission documents, the building’s operation hours would be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Plan Commission will consider the plans at a meeting this evening. In August, the commission approved a conditional use grant for the building. At that time, plans included a 4,000-square-foot wing of the building’s southeast corner intended as additional leasable medical clinic space. Updated plans have removed that wing.

An Elm Grove-based firm is looking to build an 11,600-square-foot medical clinic in the Village of Pewaukee, according to plans submitted to the village.

The plans from Green Eggs & Ham, LLC said the building would be built on about 2.25 acres at 1215 George Towne Drive. State records for Green Eggs & Ham list Kristine O’Meara as the registered agent but do not include a principle office location. 

A rendering of the 11,600-square-foot clinic at 1215 George Towne Drive in the Village of Pewaukee.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is considering the George Towne Drive location for a primary care facility, as the lease for its current primary care clinic at 1155 Quail Ct. comes to end, said Andrew Brodzeller, a spokesman for the hospital. Renderings submitted by the developer include Children’s Hospital signage.

“This is a location that Children’s Hospital is considering for primary care, but nothing is final,” Brodzeller said.

“Families in southeast Wisconsin are finding value and comfort in having a Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin pediatrician,” he added. “The hospital continues to expand primary care offerings in the region to meet the demand. In addition to exploring a new location in Pewaukee, Children’s recently announced a new primary clinic in Jackson off of Hwy 45.”

This year, the hospital has also moved or expanded primary clinics in Glendale, Fox Point, Oak Creek and New Berlin, Brodzeller noted.

According to Plan Commission documents, the building’s operation hours would be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Plan Commission will consider the plans at a meeting this evening. In August, the commission approved a conditional use grant for the building. At that time, plans included a 4,000-square-foot wing of the building’s southeast corner intended as additional leasable medical clinic space. Updated plans have removed that wing.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Will Milwaukee officials attract enough sponsors to pay for the entire operating cost of the streetcar?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Ransomware: The new business nightmare
Ransomware: The new business nightmare

These cyberattacks are targeting both personal machines and business networks

by Brian Danzinger

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am

Celebrity Waiters Dinner - Featuring the Milwaukee Admirals
Wisconsin Club

10/18/201712:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm

Benjamin Franklin Awards Celebration
Milwaukee Public Library – Central Branch

10/19/20175:30 pm