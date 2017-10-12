Medical clinic proposed for Village of Pewaukee

An Elm Grove-based firm is looking to build an 11,600-square-foot medical clinic in the Village of Pewaukee, according to plans submitted to the village.

The plans from Green Eggs & Ham, LLC said the building would be built on about 2.25 acres at 1215 George Towne Drive. State records for Green Eggs & Ham list Kristine O’Meara as the registered agent but do not include a principle office location.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is considering the George Towne Drive location for a primary care facility, as the lease for its current primary care clinic at 1155 Quail Ct. comes to end, said Andrew Brodzeller, a spokesman for the hospital. Renderings submitted by the developer include Children’s Hospital signage.

“This is a location that Children’s Hospital is considering for primary care, but nothing is final,” Brodzeller said.

“Families in southeast Wisconsin are finding value and comfort in having a Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin pediatrician,” he added. “The hospital continues to expand primary care offerings in the region to meet the demand. In addition to exploring a new location in Pewaukee, Children’s recently announced a new primary clinic in Jackson off of Hwy 45.”

This year, the hospital has also moved or expanded primary clinics in Glendale, Fox Point, Oak Creek and New Berlin, Brodzeller noted.

According to Plan Commission documents, the building’s operation hours would be 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Plan Commission will consider the plans at a meeting this evening. In August, the commission approved a conditional use grant for the building. At that time, plans included a 4,000-square-foot wing of the building’s southeast corner intended as additional leasable medical clinic space. Updated plans have removed that wing.