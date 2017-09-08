Maine-based veterinary lab testing company opening office in Brookfield

A Westbrook, Maine-based veterinary lab testing company will open its first southeastern Wisconsin laboratory in Brookfield.

Idexx Laboratories, Inc. has leased 2,800 square feet of space at Bluemound Crossings, 16620 W. Bluemound Road, from Irgens.

Idexx also develops veterinary practice software and does water microbiology testing.

The company will move in Oct. 19 and will begin with two to three employees at the site, said Tom Irgens, vice president of Irgens.

According to its website, they are currently hiring for a laboratory team lead at the Brookfield location.

The company did not return phone calls or emails.

Idexx has approximately 7,000 employees worldwide and a second headquarters in Hoofddorp, Netherlands. Idexx also has a location in Eau Claire.

Idexx’s revenue as of Dec. 31, 2016 was $1.8 billion.