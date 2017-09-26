Ladish Company Foundation gives $1 million to Children’s Hospital

Follows Herma family's $8 million challenge gift

by

September 26, 2017, 9:58 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/ladish-company-foundation-gives-1-million-to-childrens-hospital/

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has received a $1 million gift from the Ladish Company Foundation to support a $8 million challenge gift from former Kohl’s Corp. executive and board member John Herma and his wife Susan.

The Herma Heart Challenge, launched in April, benefits the Herma Heart Center at Children’s Hospital and supports research and clinical innovation focused on eradicating congenital heart defects and improving the quality of life for pediatric heart patients and their families.

The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin West Tower.

“We believe that Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is one of the most important investments individuals can make in Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin,” said Wayne Larsen and Gary Vroman, retired Ladish Company executives and trustees of the Ladish Company Foundation. “What inspires us most is the comfort Children’s brings to families who are often facing their toughest challenges. They can walk through the doors to Children’s Hospital and immediately know they are not alone. That’s exactly how the Herma family felt 30 years ago when their daughter was cared for at Children’s Hospital, and hearing their story inspired us to give to the Herma Heart Challenge.”

The Ladish Company Foundation has doanted nearly $3 million over 40 years to Children’s Hospital, helping support the West Tower addition, neonatal intensive care unit renovation, interventional radiology program, Herma Heart Center’s hybrid catheterization lab and the diabetes program.

“The diversity of important Children’s Hospital initiatives that the Ladish Company Foundation has supported over the last four decades reflects their confidence that Children’s is always seeking the best way to help kids,” said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation. “This latest example of their generosity puts us well on our way to completing the Herma Heart Challenge and supports our shared goal of eradicating congenital heart disease. We are truly grateful for our long history with the Ladish Company Foundation and their amazing commitment to kids.”

Formerly based in Cudahy, the Ladish Company merged with Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Technologies Inc. in 2011.

Through Dec. 30, the Herma family will match gifts to Children’s Hospital designated to heart care up to $8 million. Earlier this year, the hospital announced that the Mequon-based Nicholas Family Foundation had donated $1.5 million to support an endowed chair in pediatric heart transplant and the family of late Quad/Graphics founder Harry Quadracci had donated $1.2 million also in support of the challenge.

Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin has received a $1 million gift from the Ladish Company Foundation to support a $8 million challenge gift from former Kohl’s Corp. executive and board member John Herma and his wife Susan.

The Herma Heart Challenge, launched in April, benefits the Herma Heart Center at Children’s Hospital and supports research and clinical innovation focused on eradicating congenital heart defects and improving the quality of life for pediatric heart patients and their families.

The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin West Tower.

“We believe that Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin is one of the most important investments individuals can make in Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin,” said Wayne Larsen and Gary Vroman, retired Ladish Company executives and trustees of the Ladish Company Foundation. “What inspires us most is the comfort Children’s brings to families who are often facing their toughest challenges. They can walk through the doors to Children’s Hospital and immediately know they are not alone. That’s exactly how the Herma family felt 30 years ago when their daughter was cared for at Children’s Hospital, and hearing their story inspired us to give to the Herma Heart Challenge.”

The Ladish Company Foundation has doanted nearly $3 million over 40 years to Children’s Hospital, helping support the West Tower addition, neonatal intensive care unit renovation, interventional radiology program, Herma Heart Center’s hybrid catheterization lab and the diabetes program.

“The diversity of important Children’s Hospital initiatives that the Ladish Company Foundation has supported over the last four decades reflects their confidence that Children’s is always seeking the best way to help kids,” said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation. “This latest example of their generosity puts us well on our way to completing the Herma Heart Challenge and supports our shared goal of eradicating congenital heart disease. We are truly grateful for our long history with the Ladish Company Foundation and their amazing commitment to kids.”

Formerly based in Cudahy, the Ladish Company merged with Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Technologies Inc. in 2011.

Through Dec. 30, the Herma family will match gifts to Children’s Hospital designated to heart care up to $8 million. Earlier this year, the hospital announced that the Mequon-based Nicholas Family Foundation had donated $1.5 million to support an endowed chair in pediatric heart transplant and the family of late Quad/Graphics founder Harry Quadracci had donated $1.2 million also in support of the challenge.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

10/18/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Inventing Our Way to Wisconsins Future Conference 2017
Country Springs Hotel

10/19/20178:30 am-4:00 pm