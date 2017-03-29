Kidney dialysis center planned for Grand Avenue

A kidney dialysis clinic is being proposed as part of the redevelopment plan for The Shops of Grand Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.

Fresnius Medical Care, which is based in Waltham, Mass., but has other Milwaukee-area locations, is proposing a 12,000-square-foot clinic across from Walgreens on the ground floor of the mall. The space would be located in the former Rainbow Fashions store, according to plans submitted by the city.

The hemodialysis center will serve patients with kidney disease. Fresnius currently operates a center at Schlitz Park, it is unclear if that will remain open.

Fresenius plans on investing $1.95 million in the property and will sign a 10 year lease, according to documents submitted to the city.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will consider the application April 6.

If approved, this would be the second new business to relocate to the mall since dramatic redevelopment plans were announced. In January, bike sharing organization Bublr Bikes announced it would move its headquarters from Schlitz Park to the Shops of Grand Avenue, becoming the first permanent tenant in the downtown Milwaukee mall’s redevelopment.

Bublr is leasing 6,275 square feet next to Boston Store near the Wisconsin Avenue entrance.

In December 2015, The Aggero Group and Minneapolis developer Hempel Cos. bought the Shops of Grand Avenue and announced plans to redevelop the struggling mall into a mixed-use complex including retail, entertainment and office space. Other uses have been expected to be unveiled early this year this year.