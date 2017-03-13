Intellivisit raising $500,000 for expanded marketing

Milwaukee-based health care technology startup Intellivisit is currently rounding out a new $500,000 equity funding round.

The company, which connects primary care physicians and patients using artificial intelligence and telemedicine, allows for the diagnosis of simple acute conditions through “virtual house calls.”

Founded in 2014, Intellivisit’s Elli Health Inc. has so far raised $315,000 of its $500,000 goal, and expects to close the round March 31, said Jeff Miller, chief executive officer. Miller is the lead investor in this round, which so far has six investors and is made up of investors in previous funds.

The company, which currently operates in the Illinois and Wisconsin markets, plans to use the funding for software development, marketing and general operations, he said.

“What we’re trying to do is extend our marketing in the Milwaukee area,” Miller said. “We’ve got some direct-to-employer sales that we’re doing and some direct-to-consumer advertising that we’re doing in the Milwaukee market.”

Intellivisit currently has one main health care provider on board—Riverside Corporate Wellness in La Crosse. Now, it is working to bring consumers and employers on board from across the state.

The company is still planning to launch its Series A round this year, which it said in a December BizTimes Milwaukee cover story would total $4 million to $6 million.

Intellivisit has seven employees and two independent contractors. In the fall, it moved from Waukesha to an office in downtown Milwaukee. The company previously raised $2.4 million total over two rounds of fundraising.