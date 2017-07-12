Health clinic for public employees opens in Racine

A new health clinic for school district, county and city employees in Racine is opening today.

The health and wellness center will serve employees, retirees, spouses and children who are on the Racine Unified School District, Racine County and City of Racine group medical insurance plans.

The new clinic follows a growing trend of employers opening on-site or near-site clinics as a way to control health care costs and provide more efficient health care service.

All services are free for the employees, including lab testing and dispensed medications, and employees can visit without using paid time off for an appointment.

The clinic will provide treatment for minor illnesses and injuries, along with preventive care, chronic condition management and wellness coaching.

“With clinicians and a wellness coordinator onsite, the Racine coalition is looking for ways to help our employees access resources they didn’t have before, especially for chronic disease management and mental health issues,” said Christina Paul, benefits manager for the City of Racine. “We want to help people take control of their own health, to be the healthiest they can be. It’s an investment for us in return, to have employees who are better able to engage in their work. We anticipate improved health outcomes as well as better cost control for our health plan.”

The new location, 2333 Northwestern Ave., replaces two clinics, including one for the city and county and another for the school district.

The clinic is operated by North Carolina-based Healthstat Inc., which runs a similar clinic in Waukesha for school district, city and county employees.

The clinic is staffed by family nurse practitioners, along with a wellness coach, medical assistants and medical receptionist.