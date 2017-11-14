Hammes Co. buys Kenosha site to develop Children’s Hospital clinic

Project expected to be complete in 2018

by

November 14, 2017, 12:13 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/healthcare-wellness/hammes-co-buys-kenosha-site-to-develop-childrens-hospital-clinic/

An affiliate of Brookfield-based Hammes Company has purchased a 4-acre site just west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha to develop a 30,000-square-foot Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin clinic.

A rendering of Children’s Hospital 30,000 square-foot clinic in Kenosha, The clinic will be located off Highway 50, just west of Interstate 94.

Winter Park, Florida-based Gateway Center LLC sold the property at 6809 122nd Ave, to HP Milwaukee 122 LLC for $1.4 million, according to state records.

The new site will consolidate two of the hospital’s primary care locations — Kenosha Pediatrics, 6125 Green Bay Road, and Paddock Lake, 24906 75th St. — along with the Kenosha Clinic at 8500 75th Street, which currently provides services in asthma/allergy, cardiology, dermatology, gastrointestinal, urology and speech therapy. Children’s Child Advocacy Center, 8500 75th St., will also move to the new building.

Construction is expected to begin in the late summer or early fall, and will be completed in the fall 2018.

The project will be built and developed by Hammes, with Groth Design Group as the architect.

An affiliate of Brookfield-based Hammes Company has purchased a 4-acre site just west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha to develop a 30,000-square-foot Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin clinic.

A rendering of Children’s Hospital 30,000 square-foot clinic in Kenosha, The clinic will be located off Highway 50, just west of Interstate 94.

Winter Park, Florida-based Gateway Center LLC sold the property at 6809 122nd Ave, to HP Milwaukee 122 LLC for $1.4 million, according to state records.

The new site will consolidate two of the hospital’s primary care locations — Kenosha Pediatrics, 6125 Green Bay Road, and Paddock Lake, 24906 75th St. — along with the Kenosha Clinic at 8500 75th Street, which currently provides services in asthma/allergy, cardiology, dermatology, gastrointestinal, urology and speech therapy. Children’s Child Advocacy Center, 8500 75th St., will also move to the new building.

Construction is expected to begin in the late summer or early fall, and will be completed in the fall 2018.

The project will be built and developed by Hammes, with Groth Design Group as the architect.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should historic preservation tax credits be eliminated?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hot corridor

Momentum builds along I-94 between Milwaukee and Illinois

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Goodwill hunting
Goodwill hunting

Considering the fair value reporting impacts of FASB’s change to impairment testing

by Bryan Browning

If you own a business, you need a succession plan
If you own a business, you need a succession plan

Set your business up for continued success

by Mark Bruss

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

MIAD Creativity Series - Rob Schrab
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

11/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Dave Steele, CEO of PAVE
Wisconsin Club

11/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm