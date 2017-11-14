Hammes Co. buys Kenosha site to develop Children’s Hospital clinic

An affiliate of Brookfield-based Hammes Company has purchased a 4-acre site just west of Interstate 94 in Kenosha to develop a 30,000-square-foot Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin clinic.

Winter Park, Florida-based Gateway Center LLC sold the property at 6809 122nd Ave, to HP Milwaukee 122 LLC for $1.4 million, according to state records.

The new site will consolidate two of the hospital’s primary care locations — Kenosha Pediatrics, 6125 Green Bay Road, and Paddock Lake, 24906 75th St. — along with the Kenosha Clinic at 8500 75th Street, which currently provides services in asthma/allergy, cardiology, dermatology, gastrointestinal, urology and speech therapy. Children’s Child Advocacy Center, 8500 75th St., will also move to the new building.

Construction is expected to begin in the late summer or early fall, and will be completed in the fall 2018.

The project will be built and developed by Hammes, with Groth Design Group as the architect.